NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Yesway announced Monday that Allsup’s burritos are available for purchase online. The company said both burritos and chimichangas are available to purchase in 6, 12, 24, and 48 packs. Burritos are also available in a 72-pack. Taco sauce and salsa are also available for purchase.

The company said this is the first time burritos have been available online. They said 27 million burritos are sold in stores every year. To pick up the deep-fried snack, visit this link.