Albuquerque’s ‘time-of-day watering restrictions begin Thursday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s the time of year to start keeping an eye on water usage. Albuquerque annual water restrictions go into effect Thursday and runs through the end of October. That means you’re not supposed to water or use sprinklers between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. or you could be fined. The Water Authority says fines are doubled because of current drought conditions.

The Water Authority offers the following water tips:

Troubleshoot your irrigation system at regular intervals, checking the aim on sprinkler heads and repairing leaks immediately.

Follow the Water by the Numbers program and adjust your watering schedule as the season changes: Two days per week in April and May, three days per week in the summer, and ramp down again in the fall.

Irrigate only when your plants need it and water them deeply rather than too frequently. Use a long screwdriver or soil probe to check soil moisture, and consider investing in a WaterSense-certified "smart" irrigation controller.

Use compost and mulch to increase moisture retention and boost soil fertility.

The Water Authority also says to report water waste, call 505-842-WATR and select option 5.