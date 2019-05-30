Albuquerque’s outdoor city pools try to stay warm amidst cool spring weather

Pool season has arrived in Albuquerque, but cooler spring weather has also left some feeling a bit of a chill around the water so far this year.

May has been unseasonably colder for Albuquerque in 2019, and the city admits that’s forced their pools to work a lot harder to stay warm. “We would have liked to have a little bit warmer weather these first few weekends,” said Josh Herbert, manager of the city of Albuquerque’s Aquatics Division.

Typically, Albuquerque averages consistent highs in the upper 70s and low 80s during the month of May. While Albuquerque has met its average temperatures a few times, overall, the city has seen many cooler days.

The temperature variation has affected Albuquerque’s seven outdoor pools. The city says many of the pools are getting more of a heat treatment to try to stay warm this season. “Our boilers are going to be working a lot harder,” said Herbert.

Boilers installed at each of the city’s outdoor pools aim to keep the water between 82 and 85 degrees, but that can be a challenge overnight. “Overnight the air temperature and the water temperature are going to try to match each other,” said Herbert.

On average this month, Albuquerque has seen lows dropping into the 50s. “Once the summer gets a little bit warmer and this warmer weather starts to show its head a little bit, it’s going to be a little bit easier on those boilers, and the water’s going to be a lot warmer,” said Herbert.

So far, the city says most of its boilers have been working well. The city says a boiler at the Sunport Pool went offline temporarily this month, however, that issue was resolved.

The city’s plan is to keep outdoor pools open through mid-August 2019.

