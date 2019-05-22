Albuquerque’s Main Library to close for carpet installation

The Albuquerque main library will close on Saturday, May 25 for an estimated two weeks so crews can install new carpeting. An approximate 36,000 square feet of carpet on the library’s ground floor will be replaced. The carpeting comes 12 years after the library’s last renovation.

The Main Library is the largest branch of the Public Library of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County at 119,000 square feet. The building also includes a Friend’s Bookshop as well as an extensive Genealogy Collection.

Opened in 1975, the building is on the New Mexico State Register of Historic Places and is currently in the process of being placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

While the Main Library is closed, all holds will be processed and rerouted to the South Broadway Library as a pick-up location.