Albuquerque’s first subdivision hosts historic homes tour

A not-so-hidden gem in Albuquerque is now wearing its past as a badge of honor. A restoration project is bringing the Huning Highland neighborhood back to its former glory.

Historic, yet dilapidated houses brought back to life. “I am very impressed with what they have done,” said Joan Newell, Albuquerque resident.

Albuquerque resident Elizabeth Olton said, “They are all so different and they’re all just perfect. They are beautifully done with a lot of TLC and creativity.”

The Huning Highlands, just east of downtown, is Albuquerque’s first subdivision. On Sunday, eight different homes opened their doors to hundreds of visitors who were anxious to see inside.

“Most people, you have to be invited to dinner or something to look in the kitchen or living room,” said Andy House, Albuquerque resident. “And this is a chance to do it.”

“They are 130 years old, most of them,” said Ann Carson who organized the event.

Carson also says the subdivision was originally built for railroad workers. While some homes have been completely fixed up, others were a little slow on the draw. It’s not only homes that have been renovated, but old businesses as well.

People awed at the detail: the crown molding, original hardwood floors, exposed brick and more, imagining life 120 years ago. “To see the old and have it kept well, that’s encouraging,” said Nancy Olton, Albuquerque resident. “And to see the new is exciting as well.”

“It’s wonderful, it’s just so refreshing and you get a lot of ideas decorating ideas are good,” Newell said.

Motivating some to take on a historically-inspired project of their own. This tour is held every other year on Mother’s Day.

Click here to view brochure »