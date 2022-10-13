ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman who joined the army to stay out of trouble is accomplishing big things. In less than a decade of service, Sgt. Krista Osbourne has already earned a title only four other women have won before her.

Eight years ago, she joined the army trying to decide on her next step in life. “I really didn’t have a plan,” said Sgt. Osbourne. “College was kind of an option,” she explained.

The Sandia High School graduate lost her dad in a car crash during her junior year of high school. Her grief consumed her. “I wasn’t really motivated to do anything after his death,” said Sgt. Osbourne. “I started to go down the wrong path,” she explained. “That’s when I decided the military would be the best option for me,” she told KRQE during an interview.

She was stationed in Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, where she would eventually meet her wife, who coincidentally is also from New Mexico. This year, Sgt. Osbourne competed against more than 4,000 drill sergeants for the title of Drill Sergeant of the Year.

“Competing as a female is a really big statement in the army,” she said. The Army describes the competition as one of the most physically demanding, and mentally tough challenges any soldier can face. She says at 5’4, 130 pounds, the odds were stacked against her, and she was under a lot of pressure.

“I knew a lot of people were watching me,” she said. “I knew I was very capable of doing it,” she told KRQE.

She was right. After a few days of competing, her determination and hard work paid off, earning her that prestigious title. “This competition has been going on since 1969, there’s only been four other females that have won it,” Sgt. Osbourne explained.

She says she couldn’t have done it without her family’s undying support. She will always miss her dad, but she knows he’s proud of her. She’s hopeful she can inspire other women to chase their dreams no matter how challenging they are.

Sgt. Osbourne says she will spend the next year working for TRADOC, recruiting and training soldiers. She says her ultimate goal is to retire after 20 years, buy a home in Rio Rancho and move back to the Land of Enchantment with her wife, and stepdaughter.