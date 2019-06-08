Albuquerque woman describes how man tried to kidnap her at knifepoint

An Albuquerque woman said a man tried to kidnap her at knifepoint at a busy hangout spot. That man was arrested the same day, but for a completely different crime.

Saturday night, a woman said she and her fiance were leaving the El Vado Motel when a man, driving a white truck, pulled up.

“A guy stopped in his truck, and we thought that maybe he was just being rude and not paying attention,” she said.

So the couple walked around the truck, and that’s when the man started yelling to try to get her attention. The woman, who asked not to be identified, said other couples were behind them. She said the man then drove his white truck around the parking lot.

” He got out of his truck and pulled out, had a butcher knife behind his truck and said, ‘Get in the truck,'” she said. She said next he reached for her arm, but she was able to get away.

“Then I got in the car quickly and locked the doors and drove off and called the police,” the woman said. She gave police a description of the man and the truck he was driving.

“The police came back and said we think that the same suspect did two armed robberies nearby,” she said.

The person police had in custody was Felix Perez-Ramirez. According to a criminal complaint, Perez-Ramirez, 42, had robbed a 7-Eleven and a Del Taco earlier in the evening. Witnesses in that case say Perez-Ramirez was driving a white truck and had “a weapon in his pants.”

An employee at the Del Taco told police Ramirez threatened to “take her” if she didn’t give him the money in the register. They were all similar statements that mirrored what the woman who spoke with KRQE News 13 said happened to her.

“All I was thinking was this could be my last moment…You don’t know, and you just go into…and I’m going to do everything I can to stay alive,” she said.

She said officers asked her to go down to the police station to identify him.

“And I just had fear, I didn’t want to see this guy right away,” the woman said.

She never went down to the station but said the officer never made it clear that the man wouldn’t be charged in her case if she didn’t identify him.

“I would have done everything to make sure this guy wasn’t on the streets, but I don’t think it’s the victim’s fault,” she said.

Ramirez is charged with two counts of robbery. APD said the woman will have to reach out to detectives to pursue any kind of charges in her case.

Ramirez was released from jail the next day. He already has a warrant out for his arrest for failing to show up to pre-trial services on the robbery charges.