Albuquerque woman celebrates 103rd birthday

It’s not every day that someone turns 103-years-old. One Albuquerque woman had a major celebration Wednesday for her birthday.

Muriel Zimmer celebrated with friends and family at a local senior living facility. She was born in New Brunswick, Canada. Zimmer has also lived in Maine, Seattle and Oregon. When Zimmer moved to Albuquerque in 1966, she says she found the perfect place.

“I think I’m where I should be. I appreciate all my friends,” Zimmer said.

About 40 people turned out for Zimmer’s big day including her two daughters and some great-grandchildren. Zimmer has five children and two great-grandchildren, the eldest being 22-years-old.