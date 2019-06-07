Albuquerque will soon allow disc golf on city courses

The city of Albuquerque is making room on the green for more golfers, but not all of them will be carrying clubs. It’s all part of a new effort to support the growing popularity of disc golf in Albuquerque.

“The facilities we have just aren’t enough for the size of the community we have now,” says Marcus Eye, ABQ Disc Golf Association President.

Right now, the city has three parks with permanent disc golf courses set up, but adding the portable baskets will allow them to set up courses just about anywhere.

“Starting this year, disc golfers will be able to get a tee time, step onto a regular golf course,” says Parks and Recreation Director David Simon.

It all tees off this weekend with a disc golf tournament at Ladera Golf Course. After that, they will give the concept a trial run. “Integrating disc golf into the ball golf setting, we hope to expand it to other city golf courses,” Simon says.

Eye says it’s a win for disc golfers and the city’s golf courses. “This is a way to rejuvenate money into the courses and help them out as well,” Eye says.

The city hopes creating more places to play draws more players to the metro.

“Our city can be a mecca for our door recreational sports, and other than the growth of this sport there isn’t any reason that we shouldn’t attract hundreds and hundreds of disc golf players,” Simon says.

Simon says they will establish specific days and times for disc golfing on city courses. More than 90 golfers of all ages and skill levels have registered to play at the tournament this weekend.

