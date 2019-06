Nob Hill is home to a new mural, but it’s unlike many you’ll see across Albuquerque. That’s because it’s part of a traveling mural project called “Greetings Tour.”

Muralist Victor Ving and photographer Lisa Beggs created the postcard-style mural on Central in Nob Hill. The mural is part of a mission to paint an interactive landmark in every state.

Other cities home to the murals include Denver, Chicago and San Diego.