ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque is adopting a new sister city, the city of Kharkiv in Ukraine. The idea of ‘sister cities’ started in the United States in the 50s to improve community-to-community relationships around the world.

City leaders came out to celebrate the event and were even joined through Zoom by the mayor of Kharkiv. “Honored mayor, it is our honor and privilege to hail you from the city of Kharkiv,” Mayor Igor Terekhov said. “I would like to thank all of you that you have the initiative for creating this relationship between two of our cities, Albuquerque and Kharkiv.”

Kharkiv is the second largest city in Ukraine with a pre-war population of 1.5 million people. Albuquerque has 10 other sister cities around the world, including Albuquerque, Spain, and Sasebo in Japan.