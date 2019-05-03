New Mexico

Albuquerque teen writes book featuring college application tips

by: KRQE Media

High school students can feel overwhelmed applying for college, so an Albuquerque 14-year-old has some advice. 

Oliver Kumar even wrote a book about it, called “Unlocking the College Process.” It’s a short handbook that highlights 10 helpful tips that will help students get into college. 

“It varies from standardized testing, ACT, SAT, recommendations, extra-curricular activities, community service, activities at school,” Kumar said. 

A book signing was held Thursday night. You can buy the book on Amazon. 

The young author is a ninth-grader at Albuquerque Academy. 

