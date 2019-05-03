Albuquerque teen writes book featuring college application tips

High school students can feel overwhelmed applying for college, so an Albuquerque 14-year-old has some advice.

Oliver Kumar even wrote a book about it, called “Unlocking the College Process.” It’s a short handbook that highlights 10 helpful tips that will help students get into college.

“It varies from standardized testing, ACT, SAT, recommendations, extra-curricular activities, community service, activities at school,” Kumar said.

A book signing was held Thursday night. You can buy the book on Amazon.

The young author is a ninth-grader at Albuquerque Academy.