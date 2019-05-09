Albuquerque teen pleads guilty to deadly 2017 crash

An Albuquerque teenager could stay behind bars for two decades for a deadly crash in a stolen vehicle.

Eighteen-year-old Domonic Rougemont pleaded guilty Thursday to vehicular homicide and other charges. He admitted to stealing a Jeep, picking up his friends and fleeing from authorities in 2017. He then hit another vehicle at Eubank and Menaul, killing 23-year-old D’Markus Blea.

Rougemont will be sentenced in August, he faces up to 21 years in prison.

