ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There was emotional testimony in court Friday as prosecutors fought to keep 19-year-old Abraham Corral Alvarez locked up until his trial. Alvarez is accused of street racing while drunk and crashing into people at a food truck.

Christine Gerhardt told a judge Friday that her husband remains in ICU nearly a week after the crash at Central and 47th. “He’s had to say goodbye to his kids prior to these procedures,” said Gerhardt. Two others were also hurt in the crash.

An officer testified that Alvarez performed poorly during a field sobriety test and showed signs he was on drugs. Prosecutors argued Alvarez was more concerned about having a good time than keeping others safe.

Gerhardt said she look up Alvarez’s social media accounts and was shocked by what she found. “in mister Alvarez’s, his Facebook, he has reposted things such as ‘don’t like my driving, you didn’t die.” he’s posted things like “cartel, are you hiring? I’m a good driver,” said Gerhardt.

Alvarez’s attorney said he does not have a significant criminal history and that he’s not a flight risk. However, Judge Lucy Solimon said prosecutors met their burden in proving Alvarez is a danger to the public and added that any conditions of release would not be able to monitor his driving. She granted the state’s motion to keep him in custody.