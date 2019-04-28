Albuquerque suspect arrested for allegedly stabbing man

A man was arrested for stabbing and chasing another man into traffic at a major Albuquerque intersection. Late Saturday, police say Donnie Earl assaulted the victim at Montgomery and Carlisle.

The victim claimed Earl was yelling at women so he intervened, then Earl came after him. The victim suffered stab wounds and needed diaphragm surgery.

The knife was never located, but Earl was arrested. He has a lengthy criminal record of violence. The state has filed a motion to keep him locked up until trial.