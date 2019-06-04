Albuquerque Sunport debuts exhibit highlighting lowrider culture

Visitors will get a taste of New Mexico’s rich culture right when they step off the plane. The airport’s new art exhibit includes custom lowrider cars, motorcycles, and bikes located in the concourse.

The Sunport’s art curator worked with the New Mexico History Museum to assemble the collection. Photographs dating back more than 40 years were also gathered.

Each lowrider was made right here in New Mexico. The city hopes to highlight lowrider culture beyond stigmas and stereotypes. “I think it exposes people to a chance to look at these amazing machines up close. Typically, the only time you see them is when they go zooming past you on the freeway,” traveler Wes Hall said.

Officials say only the Smithsonian and the Louvre have hosted an exhibit like this before.