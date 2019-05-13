Albuquerque students inspired by grads to stay in school

Before they walk across the stage in their caps and gown, graduating seniors are inspiring Albuquerque’s youngest students to stay in school. The traditional senior walk took place this morning at Hope Christian School.

Kindergarteners and graduates marched hand in hand, cheered on by family and friends. Teachers say the ceremony gives the little ones something to look forward to and helps seniors bring their education full circle.

“They have really loved it. They really love talking about the high school and all the exciting things. We really want our kindergarteners to see how great Hope High School is,” said Principal Arlene Atencio-Lindsay.

High school graduations across the metro begin this week.



