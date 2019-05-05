Albuquerque stores participate in Free Comic Book Day

If you’re a big comic book fan, Saturday is your day to shine. It’s Free Comic Book Day across the nation.

Participating stores are handing out comics at no cost with hopes of encouraging literacy and creativity. Several Albuquerque stores took part, including AstroZombies in Nob Hill.

Shop employees called the day the ‘Super Bowl of Nerds’.

“It’s the day when we pick out new stuff and get great deals on things and just geek out with each other,” said store manager Chris Losak.

Astro Zombies estimated it would either give away or sell a combined 10,000 comic books Saturday. They say the release of the new Marvel movies has boosted business.