Albuquerque shop offering free donuts to kids for #NationalDonutDay

In celebration of #NationalDonutDay, a new locally owned donut and coffee shop is handing out free donuts to kids Friday.

From 4:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Friday, June 7 Rise + Roast near Central and Eubank in Albuquerque will be giving away the sweet treats to customers 12 and under. For each donut given away, a donut will be donated to Albuquerque’s Food on Food, a nonprofit that serves to feed the homeless throughout the city.

The shop also offered 20% off of all dozen boxes if you use the promo code DONUTDAY19.

“We prepared in advance to have more donuts available for today specifically but we’re almost out so it’s been a pretty busy day today,” said Aron Raily of Rise + Roast.