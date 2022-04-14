ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Local robotics team, Enigma robotics, is headed to the world championships. The team made up of homeschoolers and public school students from around Albuquerque, has eight members ages 12 to 18. They will compete in the world championships in Houston next week competing against more than 160 teams.

The team created the robot they named “Darth Freighter” which picks up cubes and balls quickly and efficiently. Their coach, Russell McCabe said the experience students gain is invaluable, “These students gain so much confidence and a real drive to dig into their school work and advance to become engineers, scientists… Very rewarding in that sense as a coach.”

The team has to pay for all its materials and travel so they’re holding a raffle to help pay for their expenses.