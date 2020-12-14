Albuquerque restaurant hit by vandals in recent months

ALBUQUERQUE, NM (KRQE) — An Albuquerque family is fed up with a string of vandalism at their popular restaurant, and believe they’re the target of hate crimes.

Surveillance video shows two bottles shattering against the window at “Taste of India” Friday off of Juan Tabo and Indian School. The owners said this is the third time their restaurant has been targeted in recent months.

“The first time it happened we thought that it might just be like a drunk person or something and then the second time it happened we knew it was a hate crime because there were racial slurs written on the newspapers,” said Aakash Bajaj, whose family owns the restaurant.

Bajaj said the first incident was a broken window on Halloween. The second shortly after that involved those newspapers with hurtful messages wrapped around rocks that busted their windows again.

Bajaj said until recently, his family never experienced anything like this since opening back in 2017. Now, he’s worried these incidents are racially motivated.

“It’s scary, it’s really scary. Both my parents are super scared too,” said Bajaj. “We’ve been here for a really long time but we’ve never experienced anything like that.”

He said the damages amount to thousands of dollars, and while the family is fed up with these crimes, he hopes the criminals find help.

“I feel bad for the guy, he should get help, what’s going through his mind,” said Bajaj.

The family said they’ve contacted police after each incident. But is now also pleading with the people responsible to stop.

“Why do this? What’s going through your mind to just attempt something like this. To anybody,” said Bajaj.

A spokesperson with APD said they would not answer our question over the weekend about whether there are any suspect leads in this case.