Albuquerque residents encouraged to partake in ‘Bike to Work Day’

The City of Albuquerque wants you to get out your bike and ride it to work Friday.

It’s all part of the 23rd annual “Bike to Work Day.” Along the way, you can learn about the city’s bike sharing program and stop at shops along your route to grab some freebies.

Several stops around the metro area will be providing coffee, food, T-shirts and more. The stops can be visited from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Friday, May 17.

The city is also set to launch the “Vision Zero Pledge” for Albuquerque. Vision Zero promotes change to road systems and policies to prevent traffic deaths.

Click here for additional details on 2019 Bike to Work Day.