Albuquerque residents celebrate South Valley Pride Day

Albuquerque’s South Valley showed off its pride in a big way. Sunday was the 26th Annual South Valley Pride Day at the Westside Community Center.

The lively event featured a car show, music, local food, and performances from children. Even New Mexico’s own Chevel Shepard kicked off the day with a performance. “We have to support New Mexico. We have to support New Mexicans and we’re able to do that as we celebrate the South Valley,” said Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada.

South Valley residents say it’s an opportunity to celebrate the unique neighborhood and remember where they came from. The event was Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.