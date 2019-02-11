Albuquerque ranks high for best Valentine’s Day locations

Paris may be the city of love, but a new study says Albuquerque is actually a great spot for lovebirds to spend Valentine’s Day.

“We’ve actually been working on Valentine’s day since December,” said Joshua Glass, the Vice President of People’s Flowers.

When it comes to cupid’s holiday, Albuquerque is known for doing it right. “We are gearing up for lots of decorated cookies, long nights and lots of frosting,” said Kristin Dowling, the co-owner of Rude Boy Cookies.

People’s Flowers, a local flower chain, says they expect to make about 2,000 deliveries in the next couple of days.

According to a survey done by WalletHub, Albuquerque is the 25th best city in the United States for the romantic holiday, this is out of a list of 100.

“It’s one of our biggest holidays, everyone wants to surprise their loved ones with sweets,” said Dowling.

The rating doesn’t surprise Joshua Glass, who says flowers aren’t reserved for special occasions in this city.

“It seems like we live Valentine’s Day all year long,” said Glass.

The survey considers a list of factors, including gift accessibility, Valentine’s date activities like Routes Bicycles, bike tour through the Bosque

“Getting on a bike is experiential, there’s something about getting on a bike that just makes people happy,” said Josh Arnold the owner of Routes Bicycles.

The weather forecast is also taken into consideration, although this year KRQE meteorologists are predicting rain.

If you’re not a hopeless romantic, Rude Boy Cookies has a little something for you too.

“We have conversation hearts that say ‘ew’ or ‘not today’ or ‘never,’ because ya know, sometimes you just got to say no,” said Dowling.

On Valentine’s Day, some Old Town businesses will also be donating a percentage of profits to the Road Runner Food Bank.

