New Mexico

More New Mexico

Albuquerque ranked as 4th best small city

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:
abqsmallcity_1560125383820.jpg

Albuquerque made the top five in a list of the best U.S. cities. 

Bestcities.org released a list of the top American cities with metro populations under a million people. Albuquerque came in at number four, recognized for its diverse culture authentic art and dynamic traditions. 

Top 10 Cities

  1. Honolulu, Hawaii
  2. Omaha, Nebraska
  3. Charleston, South Carolina
  4. Albuquerque, New Mexico
  5. Tulsa, Oklahoma
  6. Reno, Nevada
  7. Asheville, North Carolina
  8. Colorado Springs, Colorado
  9. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
  10. Madison, Wisconsin

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Enter to Win

Don't Miss