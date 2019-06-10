Albuquerque ranked as 4th best small city
Albuquerque made the top five in a list of the best U.S. cities.
Bestcities.org released a list of the top American cities with metro populations under a million people. Albuquerque came in at number four, recognized for its diverse culture authentic art and dynamic traditions.
Top 10 Cities
- Honolulu, Hawaii
- Omaha, Nebraska
- Charleston, South Carolina
- Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Reno, Nevada
- Asheville, North Carolina
- Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
- Madison, Wisconsin