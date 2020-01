Albuquerque doesn’t have an NFL team, but it’s still ranked highly when it comes to the best cities for football fans.

WalletHub looked at everything from the number of NFL or college football teams, the team’s performances, ticket prices and fan engagement.

Out of 244 cities studied, Albuquerque ranked in the top 30 percent coming in at No. 74.

Las Cruces ranked No. 175.

Pittsburgh ranked as the best city in the nation for football fans.