Albuquerque PrideFest 2019 Parade Route & Heights Summerfest

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA – JUNE 01: People wave a rainbow pride flag during the Korea Queer Culture Festival 2019 in front of City hall on June 01, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. The annual festival promoting the LGBT rights had occasionally been disrupted by anti-LGBT groups in the past, although homosexuality is not illegal in […]

The Albuquerque PrideFest and Heights Summerfest are both taking place Saturday, June 8. Below is some information about both events.

Albuquerque PrideFest 2019

Hundreds of people are expected to gather for the 43rd annual Albuquerque PrideFest. There will be three days of festivities starting Thursday, June 6 and ending on Saturday, June 8.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday to reflect, remember and celebrate the LGBTIQ community. The free event will be at 7:30 p.m. at Morningside Park off of Lead Ave. On Friday festivities continue with live local music, drag performances, art reception, food and street vendors, historical archives and movie in the park. This event is also free to the public starts at 6 p.m. and will be held at Expo New Mexico. People should enter the fairgrounds at Gate 3 at San Pedro Dr. and Copper Ave.

The PrideFest main event takes place Saturday, June 8 with the parade starting at 10: 30 a.m. The parade travels east on Central Ave. from Tulane Dr. to San Pedro Dr. and goes into Expo New Mexico. The PrideFest main event will have dancers, great music, food, art, and so much more.

PrideFest 2019 ticket information »

(App users click here to view Albuquerque Pride Parade Route)

Route Detours

Detour: Route #16-Broadway/University/Gibson (Effective Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:30 a.m. until noon.)

Detour: Route #66-Central and #777-Rapid Ride/Green Line (Effective Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:30 a.m. until noon.) The 66’s will service all #11 Lomas stops.

Detour: Route #140/141-San Mateo (Effective Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:30 a.m. until noon.)

Detour: Route #790-Rapid Ride/Blue Line (Effective Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 5:30 a.m. until noon.) Outbound from UNM, the #790 will service the temporary stop at Lomas, west of University using the #11 stop.

More information about ABQ RIDE route detours and delays can be found here »

Heights Summerfest

The Heights Summerfest is a free family-friendly event that takes place from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the North Domingo Baca Park. The event will include an artisan market, microbrew garden, food trucks and live entertainment from local and national acts.

The artisan market will have locally handcrafted pottery, houseware, clothing, body products and jewelry. There will also be a kids’ area with face painting, inflatable obstacle courses and a 25-foot rock climbing wall.

Free parking will be available at La Cueva High School, with shuttles taking event-goers to the park.

Entertainment Schedule

5 p.m. – Alex Maryol

6 p.m. – The Big Spank

7 p.m. – Memphis P. Tails

8:30 p.m. – Dumpstaphunk

Food & Drink

Many local food trucks will be at the summerfest. There will also be a microbrew garden with local brews, spirits and wins from establishments such as: