ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a hit and run crash that killed a seven-year old Albuquerque boy, Albuquerque Police have unveiled a plan to crackdown on off-highway vehicles (OHV) riding on city streets and restricted areas. Calling it an on-going, zero-tolerance operation, APD says its partnering with the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish and will use air-resources to stop, cite and tow any OHVs caught riding on city and county streets around Albuquerque.

This is a developing news story. KRQE News 13 will update this post with more shortly.

The announcement comes just over a week after a father and son were hit by an OHV at the intersection of Central and Tingley on Sunday, December 12. APD says the victims, Pronoy Bhattacharya, 7, and his father were leaving the River of Lights event, crossing Central Avenue when they were struck by an OHV. Investigators says the pedestrian crossing signal was illuminated when they were hit, meaning the victims had the right of way to cross the street at the time of the crash.

The man accused of causing the crash and fleeing the scene, 27-year old Sergio Almanza is facing charges including homicide by vehicle, leaving the scene of a crash and tampering with evidence. As of Monday, Almanza has not been arrested and is still considered a fugitive.