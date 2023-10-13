ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department said it will now only respond to alarm calls at locations that have registered and received a permit through the False Alarm Reduction Unit. Residential and non-residential alarm systems can be registered with a $25 annual fee. Alarm companies can register for a $125 annual fee. The department said the change in response will allow officers to respond to high-priority calls instead of false alarms.

APD sent the following tips to avoid false alarms: