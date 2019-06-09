Albuquerque Police make 8 narcotic arrests overnight Friday

The Albuquerque Police Department made multiple arrests during a downtown narcotics operation overnight Friday.

Officers made eight felony arrests, four of which allegedly sold narcotics directly to undercover detectives. More than 16 grams of meth, two grams of heroin, and one gram of marijuana were seized altogether.

The following were arrested: Latino Martinez, Jenna Pearce, Renee Anaya, Jack Samels, Christopher Rowland, Anthony Aguilar, Shayann Poncho, and Felicia Morales.

Latino Martinez had one felony warrant for burglary and one felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance. Jeanna Pearce and Renee Anaya were arrested for conspiracy and trafficking controlled substances to an undercover Central Narcotics Unit detective.

Jack Samels was arrested for trafficking controlled substances to a Meth Unit Detective. Christopher Rowland was arrested for trafficking controlled substances to an undercover detective.

Anthony Aguilar was arrested for trafficking a controlled substance. Shayann Poncho was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and for a felony warrant for probation violation.

Felicia Morales was arrested for one felony warrant for possession of a controlled substance.