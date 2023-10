ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating the death of a man who was injured on October 16. They say officers responded to the parking lot of the John Brooks supermarket on Candelaria Rd. near 12th Street.

They say 41-year-old Michael Trujillo was seriously injured. He died in the hospital from his injuries on Monday and a homicide investigation was started.