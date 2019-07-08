Albuquerque Police investigating death of 2-week-old infant

Police are investigating the death of a two-week-old baby in northwest Albuquerque.

APD and AFR responded to the Valley Apartments near Rio Grande and I-40 Sunday afternoon in reference to an unresponsive infant.

Paramedics did everything they could, but were unable to revive the baby.

OMI was then called to the scene to investigate and determined the child’s injuries are suspicious.

Detectives are still interviewing people at the scene, but no arrests have been made at this time.

