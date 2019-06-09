Albuquerque Police investigate shooting involving federal agency at local brewery

Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide after a man died following a shooting at Nexus Brewery off Pan American Freeway and I-25 Saturday night.

Police say this happened around 9:00 p.m. when they got a call from a woman at the brewery who believed she was being stalked. At the same time they got that call, police say they started getting calls about a shooting at the brewery.

During this incident, police say off duty federal agents were at the brewery and stepped in to stop the shooting. Police say at least one agent fired back.

A man was transported to the hospital where he later died.

“There’s a federal agency involved in a shooting. Our job is to investigate the homicide that happened because an individual died. Now, we’ll partner with our federal agents but they’ll have more information once they figure out who their agents were,” said Officer Simon Drobik with the Albuquerque Police Department.

KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they are made available.