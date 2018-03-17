Albuquerque police continue to search for wanted, armed suspect

Police continue to search for a wanted man considered to be armed and dangerous.

Albuquerque Police says officers were called to the Circle K at Lomas and Tramway over a man causing a disturbance.

Police recognized him, saying he has been at the center of two previous SWAT calls and never showed up to court on felony charges.

The man took off and police are now looking for him.

APD says it is frustrating dealing with these types of suspects.

“So the same criminals are victimizing, terrorizing the city. They shouldn’t be on the streets. When it comes to APD or BCSO, to come across these guys, they’re either going to flee, fight or run. We have to set up safety in the community to get them in custody,” says Officer Simon Drobik.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name.