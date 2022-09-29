ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested Jason Pete Roper and his 12-year-old nephew in connection to five armed robberies and one attempted robbery of a business.

The juvenile was arrested at his middle school. He’s been charged with armed robbery, attempt to commit a felony, and conspiracy. After questioning him, detectives arrested Roper who is accused of driving his nephew to the businesses he robbed. Roper has been charged with two counts of armed robbery, five counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery, tampering with evidence, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, and abandonment or abuse of a child.