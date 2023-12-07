ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The City of Albuquerque continues to clear out homeless camps around the city, even after a judge ordered an injunction making it harder to move people off public land. There are still major barriers to getting people off the streets for good.

Over the last month city has been working to clean up its streets, while still complying with the court order barring city workers from throwing out the property of people living on the street.

Officials say it slows the process, but that doesn’t stop them from removing a camp if it’s causing a problem. “It’s difficult, no matter how you look at it, for an individual or individuals to have to pick up and relocate their personal belongings,” said Jodie Jepson, Homeless Liaison Administrator with the Albuquerque Community Safety Department.

Responders from a number of city departments continue to go to encampments each day, offering services to those staying there like transportation, medication, and a bed at the westside emergency housing shelter. But if the people camping don’t want to go, the city has to give them a 72-hour notice to clear out, and a place to store their belongings for 90 days. “We do our best I think of everybody is to try to support the individuals out there. But we also have to take into consideration the community and the neighborhoods and keeping our city safe and clean,” said Jepson.

The Community Safety Department said in the last month they have reached out to half of the estimated 1,500 homeless people in the city. But, out of those 740 people, only 90 have accepted the city’s help. “There’s really not a lot of low-barrier resources. And so you know, somebody is going to choose to stay out here and use in, they stay out here to you know, they’re, they’re addicted. And so if they don’t use, they’re gonna get sick,” Jepson said.

Their biggest objection, getting sober. “The fentanyl crisis right now is really hard. It’s really bad out there,” said Jepson.

As the city keeps working to figure out solutions. “We might not have the answers right now. But I know that the leadership team in the support of the city is we were at we’re sitting at the table and trying to figure those things out,” said Jepson.

When the Gateway Center is fully operational, the city says that’s expected to ease the strain, especially when it comes to addiction treatment. The Gateway’s sobering center is expected to open in the summer.