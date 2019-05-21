Albuquerque officials announce $5M housing complex

A new housing project in Albuquerque will help people with mental health issues get back on their feet. Tuesday morning, Bernalillo County and Hope Works announced plans to build a 42-unit complex at the St. Martin’s Hospitality Center.

It’s designed to provide housing and services for people with behavioral health conditions currently living on the streets. Groundbreaking for the complex is set for this fall.

Officials say it will cost around $5 million and will be funded by Bernalillo County and the City of Albuquerque. “Places like Denver, Seattle, places that have seen a reduction in street homelessness have gone to single site projects as a way to really address the problem,” said Greg Morris of Hope Works.

The $5 million facility will provide housing and other services to those frequently calling 911 or using detox centers.