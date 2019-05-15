Albuquerque neighborhood fighting against PNM transfer station project

Neighbors in the heights are banding together to fight a big PNM project. PNM wants to build a transfer station, and erect large transmission lines at a busy intersection surrounded by businesses, churches, and homes.

The new transfer station would to at the southwest corner of Paseo and Eubank. Community members have a lot of concerns about this idea.

“There’s going to be a drop in value in my property. There’s going to be high voltage power lines that may have health effects for my kids,” Jeremy Logan said.

“But I don’t think they’ve justified this. We’ve asked for data and we think there could be better placement of it,” Carol Ambabo, President of NAACA, said.

They’re fighting tooth and nail, and believe PNM undersold the idea a few months ago when first informing neighbors. Now this community says, it’s turned into a massive project they did not expect or want, with 85-foot towers and 115-kilovolt lines potentially spanning five acres.

The North Albuquerque Acres community held a meeting Tuesday night where dozens turned out to discuss the project. One of them was State Rep. Bill Rehm.

“This proposed substation does not belong in a neighborhood location. It belongs in a commercial location,” Rep. Rehm said.

As for PNM, they sent a statement saying, “PNM will continue to partner with the La Cueva area community to find a mutually beneficial solution to their concerns on the project.”

PNM has not yet answered KRQE News 13’s question about how much space they need for this project. PNM owns a one-acre lot at this site, but the other four lots are privately owned, although undeveloped.

It’s unclear when PNM may hold a public meeting, if at all, about the project. The idea would still need a thumbs up from the Bernalillo County Commission before moving forward.