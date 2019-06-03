New Mexico

Albuquerque named fifth most affordable family vacation destination

by: KRQE Media

Albuquerque might not be a top tourist destination, but according to a recent study, the Duke City is the fifth most affordable travel destination in the United States.

SmartAsset, a New York-based financial services company, looked at the 48 largest cities in the country and evaluated hotel, travel, car rental and meals for a family of four over a three-day span.

In Albuquerque the average three-day, three-night vacation will run around $2,771 for a family of four and $1,011 for an individual. According to the SmartAsset, rental car costs are the second highest in the top 10 at $78 per day, but hotel prices are the lowest in the entire study, at just $95 per night. 

Top 10 Most Affordable U.S. Travel Destinations for a Family of Four

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Las Vegas, NV
  3. Fort Lauderdale, FL
  4. San Antonio, TX
  5. Albuquerque, NM
  6. Cincinnati, OH
  7. Reno, NV
  8. Jacksonville, FL
  9. Sacramento, CA
  10. Tucson, AZ

