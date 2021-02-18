Zuni Pueblo man sentenced to 10 years for 2018 crash that injured 2 children

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 33-year-old Zuni Pueblo man was sentenced on Wednesday to ten years in prison for driving drunk and hitting two children in 2018.

Stanton Sanchez pleaded guilty on Jan. 8, 2020. According to his plea agreement, Sanchez admitted to driving recklessly while intoxicated and hitting two children who were walking in a residential area on the Zuni Pueblo in McKinley County on July 22, 2018. The plea agreement states Sanchez’s blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit, the children suffered serious injuries from the crash. The victims were 10 and 11 years old at the time of the incident.

The Zuni Tribal Police Department investigated this case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Allison Jaros prosecuted the case.