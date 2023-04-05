BERNALILLO COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Metropolitan Court is giving the community an opportunity to clear outstanding warrants. The court is hosting a series of virtual safe surrender hearings through its “Zoom On In Safe Surrender” event.

The event starts Tuesday, Apr. 5, and will end on Friday, May 19. At the event, people can turn themselves in on outstanding warrants in exchange for favorable consideration by the court. This mitigates with risk of being arrested during a traffic stop or at home in front of family members.

How to clear a warrant with the court

Call the court’s customer service line at (505) 841-8151 to check if your warrant is eligible for safe surrender. The line is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

If eligible, you will be scheduled for a virtual appearance to address the warrant via Zoom. Computers are available at the courthouse for those without computer access.

Those without private counsel can speak with an attorney from the Law Offices of the Public Defender on the day of the hearing.

Documentation will be sent via mail regarding the case, including clearance paperwork to reinstate your driver’s license, if applicable.

“With the overall goal of helping to clear the warrant backlog in our county and of bringing individuals back into good standing with the court, we are hopeful that any hesitation to appear is eased by holding this type of event virtually for the first time,” said Chief Judge of the Metropolitan Court Maria I. Dominguez.