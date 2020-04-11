Zoo worker has pep talk for penguins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One zoo employee sat down for a serious conversation with his team. The BioPark posted a video of a staff member explaining to the penguins why they haven’t gotten any visitors lately.

He even gives them a lesson on what’s happening outside. He also assures the birds their exhibit remains one of the public’s favorites.

