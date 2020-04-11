Zoo worker has pep talk for penguins

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - New Mexico has become a center of TV and film production, but the coronavirus pandemic has brought filming to a sudden stop. The state is now at risk of losing revenue because of it.

Even though there are no lights, cameras, or action right now for the film industry in the state, studios told News 13 productions are confident they'll bounce back. "We're optimistic we're going to be busy and that we're going to be able to get back to work and offer opportunities for work for the film community," said Garson Studios Managing Director Claudio Ruben. "And just like everyone else, we're in a holding pattern and waiting for everything to blow through and jumping back in and going for it."