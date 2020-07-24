Zoo shares behind the scenes look in celebration of Zookeepers Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Although the Albuquerque Zoo is still closed, the staff is busy behind the scenes. And if you’ve been missing the zoo, zookeepers released a video this week to let you know, the feeling’s mutual.

In celebration of National Zookeepers Week, the BioPark released a video introducing us to some of their keepers, and why they love their jobs. They even included a demonstration and lesson with one of the zoo’s bald eagles.

“This beautiful bird’s name is Independance. We call her Indy for short, and she was actually rescued on the 4th of July in 2011. They found this bird floating down the Delaware River,” said a staff member in the video.

“Our animals are used to seeing people all the time and interacting with their public, some animals really enjoy that interaction and kind of thrive off of that audience so we’ve definitely seen a difference in those creatures,” said Diedre Noga.

Noga, one of the zookeepers, says as they work on keeping the animals’ spirits up, they want to do the same for the public. She says engaging with their devoted visitors is still extremely important during this challenging time. “The world may be very different right now, but really our jobs are the same and our love for these creatures are the same and so we’re just gonna keep on, keeping on,” Noga said.

Zoo staff says they plan to keep engaging their customers with more videos, sharing behind the scenes content you likely haven’t seen before. No word yet on when the state could allow the zoo to reopen.