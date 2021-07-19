‘Zoo Nights’ music returns to BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Live music is returning to the Albuquerque BioPark. Zoo Nights will begin Saturday, July 24. Local bands will entertain at four different locations throughout the zoo including a gazebo near the flamingos, at the Turquoise Trail, in the Nature Theatre, and at the Carousel.

Saturday, July 24 lineup

Sunday, July 31 lineup

Troy Browne Band near the flamingos

Merican Slang at the Turquoise Trail

Nosotros in the Nature Thatre

The Bobcats near the Carousel

Zoo Nights will last for the next four weeks. For more information, visit https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/zoo-nights