‘Zoo Nights’ music returns to BioPark

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Live music is returning to the Albuquerque BioPark. Zoo Nights will begin Saturday, July 24. Local bands will entertain at four different locations throughout the zoo including a gazebo near the flamingos, at the Turquoise Trail, in the Nature Theatre, and at the Carousel.
Saturday, July 24 lineup
- The Cumberland near the flamingos
- Felix y Los Gatos at the Turquoise Trail
- Frank Leto & PANdemonium in the Nature Theatre
- Lone Piñon near the Carousel
Sunday, July 31 lineup
- Troy Browne Band near the flamingos
- Merican Slang at the Turquoise Trail
- Nosotros in the Nature Thatre
- The Bobcats near the Carousel
Zoo Nights will last for the next four weeks. For more information, visit https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/zoo-nights