‘Zoo Nights’ music returns to BioPark

Albuquerque News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Live music is returning to the Albuquerque BioPark. Zoo Nights will begin Saturday, July 24. Local bands will entertain at four different locations throughout the zoo including a gazebo near the flamingos, at the Turquoise Trail, in the Nature Theatre, and at the Carousel.

Story continues below:

Saturday, July 24 lineup

Sunday, July 31 lineup

Zoo Nights will last for the next four weeks. For more information, visit https://www.cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/zoo-nights

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

New Mexico Hourly Forecasts ⟶

Albuquerque Hourly Forecast

Don't Miss

MORE IN DON'T MISS

Photo Galleries

MORE PHOTO GALLERIES

News Resources - Maps

MORE NEWS RESOURCES