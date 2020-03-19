Zoo continues to share adorable video of animals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite it’s closure to the public, the zoo is sharing adorable videos of what the animals are up to these days.
The BioPark Society shared a video of two chimps monkeying around Wednesday morning. Enrichment has also continued for the giraffes.
Last night we showed you the penguins playing in bubbles.
Don’t Miss
- Tracking Coronavirus in New Mexico: Latest # of Presumptive Positive Cases
- Cancellations, closures because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- Unemployment benefits extended to workers affected by coronavirus
- Schools, Colleges, University open/closed because of Coronavirus – New Mexico
- New Mexico School Meal Sites – Complete List