1  of  2
Breaking News
Gov. Lujan Grisham orders recreational facilities to close; restaurants, bars limited to takeout and delivery Mayor Keller declares local public health emergency due to coronavirus

Zoo continues to share adorable video of animals

Local News

by: KRQE Media

Posted: / Updated:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Despite it’s closure to the public, the zoo is sharing adorable videos of what the animals are up to these days.

The BioPark Society shared a video of two chimps monkeying around Wednesday morning. Enrichment has also continued for the giraffes.

Last night we showed you the penguins playing in bubbles.

Don’t Miss

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Stay Alert | Coronavirus Updates

Virus
News

App
Upates

Email
Updates

Coronavirus
Resources

Latest Video

Now Trending on KRQE.com

Video Forecast

Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grant's Wednesday Evening Forecast"
More Weather Video Forecast

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

The Series Ep2: Social Pressure ➞