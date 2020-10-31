“Zombies” help with social distancing on ART buses this Halloween

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People riding certain ART buses this Halloween, don’t be surprised by some of the passengers in the seats. The city of Albuquerque announced on Friday that two ART buses would feature 10 “zombies” in the seats usually taped off for social distancing purposes.

Officials say the 20 “zombies” are being assembled by Transit fixed-route and Sun Van drivers, as well as a group of about 20 kids at a few Albuquerque community centers. The heads will be made of paper-mâché and the bodies will be stuffed with old, but no longer usable clothes donated by the Savers at Carlisle and Menaul NE.

The “undead” passengers will be riding the #1911 or $1922 ART buses from the central and Unser Transit Center to the Uptown Transit Center from 5:30 a.m. until 8 p.m.

