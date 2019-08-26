Zia Little League falls victim to thieves again

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque little league has fallen victim to thieves once again.

Earlier this year, someone stole a John Deere tractor and a blower from Zia Little League’s storage units. Thursday night, crooks drilled through locks on the unit and took off with tools and a John Deere Gator, worth around $10,000.

League organizers can’t believe criminals would stoop so low. “This is all about the kids at the end of the day and you’re stealing from the kids. It’s really unfortunate and frustrating and the fact that you think you can steal things is not okay,” said CJ Unis from Zia Little League.

The league hopes it can receive more capital outlay funding for better lighting in the area. People are asked to contact the police if they have any information.