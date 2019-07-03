Zagster searching for 17 missing electric scooters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – You’ve seen them zipping around downtown, and now Zagster is searching for several missing electric scooters.

A newly released report says there are now 17 missing scooters. The scooters are equipped with a GPS tracker, which is supposed to make it more difficult to steal.

The company suspects those missing scooters were either stolen or vandalized. Officials with Zagster say they are now working with police to find who is responsible.

The report also shows more than 150 scooters were taken off the streets for maintenance.