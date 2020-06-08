Live Now
Zagster pulls Spin scooters from Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another transportation option is rolling out of Albuquerque. The City of Albuquerque confirms that Zagster has pulled its Spin scooters from Albuquerque now that it’s one-year pilot program has ended.

The 750 orange scooters have not been available for rides since March when the Boston-based company suspended the service because of the pandemic. This comes less than a week after Pace announced it’s ending its Albuquerque bike share program months before its contract is up because of the pandemic.

