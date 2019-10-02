Zagster expanding Spin scooter hours, hubs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They have only been in Albuquerque for five months, but people are definitely noticing those bright orange scooters scooting around more often.

“You see people on those scooters more than walking sometimes,” local Seth Medina said.

That’s all because of a new business model the company, Zagster, implemented mid-September. It has resulted in weekend ridership numbers spiking from 700 a day to 1,600 a day.

“On a weekend night, there are always a bunch of people riding around on those things,” Medina said.

Planning director Brennon Williams said there aren’t more scooters on the streets, just more hub locations.

“They have crunched the numbers and saw there were areas of town where the scooter sat unused for extended periods of time, and then there were areas where scooters were wanted or needed,” Williams said.

Zagster is now adding hubs where they see demand, increasing drop off spots from 46 to 100 all across the city, not just along Central or downtown.

“If they had all the scooters on Central, you would have to come to Central to ride one,” Medina said. “You are not going to be able to ride a scooter all the way to the Heights and be able to come back here, so I think spreading them out will help make them a lot more accessible to people.”

Zagster is also extending the hours that the scooters will operate. Pick-up time used to be 7 p.m. Now, they will run until 11 p.m.

Thanks to the changes, ridership went up from about 2,900 to 4,200 over a two week period in September — but that doesn’t come without worry, especially over the time extension.

“Be tempting to drink and drive them home or maybe just abandon them,” local Nancy Freeman said.

Williams, too, has his concerns.

“If the sun goes down, what is that going to do to increase accidents? Is there possibly an increase in a problem happening?” Williams asked.

So far, the city said it is satisfied with Zagster’s safety precautions, allowing them to move forward.

“I definitely think it adds more color to this city,” Medina said.

In August, there were about 12,700 trips taken compared to nearly 10,000 in July. Numbers for September are not yet available.

All of the scooter’s safety information can be found in the Spin app.